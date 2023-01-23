Cryptocurrency rules added to South Africa’s advertising code

The Advertising Regulatory Board (ARB) has added a clause that deals with cryptocurrency products to its Code of Advertising Practice.

It said the new rules aim to protect consumers from being misled by unethical advertisers.

They are the result of consultation and agreement with the cryptocurrency industry, the ARB stated.

Luno spearheaded the project, the ARB said.

“This is a wonderful example of an industry that sees the harm that could be done in its name, and steps up to self-regulate the issues without being forced to do so by government,” said ARB CEO Gail Schimmel.

Luno’s general manager for Africa, Marius Reitz, said that ethical advertising rules are non-negotiable for them as an industry.

“We don’t want rogue advertisers making claims that mislead vulnerable consumers about the reality of crypto investment,” said Reitz.

“It is important to us that consumers enter this exciting market with their eyes open and their expectations realistic.”

Clause 17 in Section III of the Advertising Code of Practice adds the following text: