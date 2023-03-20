Microsoft testing built-in crypto wallet for Edge browser

Microsoft is testing a built-in cryptocurrency wallet for Edge, according to screenshots of a leaked internal build of the web browser.

Screenshots posted by Twitter user Albacore (@thebookisclosed) provided some details about the feature — simply dubbed “Crypto wallet”.

Microsoft said the feature gave users exclusive control over a non-custodial crypto wallet, with integrated security features to protect against insecure addresses or apps.

From a design perspective, Microsoft said it offered a simplified experience to make Web3 easier to interact with.

It told testers they had the “unique opportunity” to shape Microsoft’s foray into cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and asked them to provide candid feedback on the wallet’s functioning.

Testers are told they have to use their own funds, and Microsoft warns that it will not reimburse users in the event of loss.

During the crypto wallet setup process, testers are asked to create a password for their wallet.

Once their wallet is set up, they are presented with a dashboard that includes Overview, Assets, Transactions, Connections, and Explore sections.

The Overview section shows how the value of the cryptocurrency held in the wallet has changed over time.

It also has a Transact button, allowing users to swap, send, or buy cryptocurrency.

Based on the screenshots, the wallet appears to support Ethereum-compatible blockchains.

Sending crypto requires the user to enter a public address, nickname, or ENS name.

The buy option lets users buy crypto through the Coinbase or MoonPay exchanges.

The Edge crypto wallet’s Assets section includes two subsections for crypto and NFTs.

Under crypto, it lists the names, balances, 24-hour price changes, and market prices of the cryptocurrencies in the wallet.

The NFTs category will let users see their collections from various marketplaces in one place.

Finally, the Explore section shows news about cryptocurrency —including from outlets like Fortune, The Motley Fool, and CNBC.

It would be interesting to see whether users would trust Edge with a crypto wallet, given Microsoft’s infamous history for security vulnerabilities on its once-ubiquitous browser — Internet Explorer.

It is unclear whether or when Microsoft will roll out the Edge crypto wallet to the general public.

The company typically makes new features available to those who sign up for its Insiders programmes.

