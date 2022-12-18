This week’s load-shedding schedule announced

Eskom has announced that it will reduce load-shedding to Stage 5 at 05:00 on Monday.

Load-shedding will then drop another level to Stage 4 from 05:00 on Tuesday, and will remain at this level for the rest of the week.

Eskom said it will publish another update as soon as there are any significant changes.

Eskom implemented Stage 6 load-shedding for the weekend period, citing the failure of eight generation units overnight on Friday as the reason for this.

This comprised one unit at each of Duvha, Grootvlei, Tutuka, Kriel, Lethabo, and Camden power stations, as well as two units at Kendal Power Station.

It is unclear how many, if any, of these generation units have returned to operation.

Army deployment

This news follows confirmation that the army will be deployed to four different power stations to protect against sabotage and criminality.

“Eskom can confirm that the SANDF is being deployed. Eskom has received deployments at four sites,” said Eskom in a statement.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told eNCA that this is also an important step towards protecting employees at Eskom power stations.

“We have power station managers wearing bulletproof vests at work. Their children are being escorted by security. Their wives are being escorted by security to where they work,” said Magwenya.

“It’s an unhealthy situation, and those are dedicated South Africans committed to helping us come out of this energy crisis.”

