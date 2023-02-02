Eskom eliminating COO position

South Africa’s state-owned power utility Eskom Holding SOC Ltd. will eliminate the position of chief operating officer after Jan Oberholzer, who is currently in the role, retires in April, according to board member Mteto Nyati.

“Going forward we’re not going to be having a COO,” Nyati said in a virtual briefing on Thursday. “That’s the board position on this matter.”

The process to find for a new chief executive officer to replace André de Ruyter when he steps at the end of March is well underway and the recruitment company that is helping with the search will present a long list of candidates in the next two weeks, Nyati said.

Eskom’s chief nuclear officer Keith Featherstone also responded to questions about nuclear fuel at Koeberg after a trade agreement between the United States and South Africa was allowed to lapse.

Featherstone said that although an agreement between the US and South Africa has lapsed, ending the license that allows Westinghouse to export nuclear fuel to the Koeberg station, more won’t be needed until mid-2024.

He explained that Koeberg currently uses fuel from two different sources: Westinghouse via an assembly facility in Sweden, and Framatome in France, which supplied the plant’s reactors.

Each of Koeberg’s two generating units uses fuel from a different supplier.

Featherstone said it would not be possible to mix fuels from different suppliers in the same reactor until more studies were conducted.

