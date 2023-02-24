Eskom appoints interim CEO

Eskom has appointed chief financial officer (CFO) Calib Cassim as its interim group chief executive officer (CEO) following the exit of André de Ruyter.

The utility said it was pleased to announce that Cassim would take the reigns with immediate effect.

Cassim will lead the Eskom management team until further notice, the utility said.

Cassim was first appointed as Eskom CFO in November 2018 after serving as acting CFO from July 2017.

He is a registered chartered accountant and holds a master’s degree in Business Leadership.

“With over 20 years of service in Eskom, his qualifications and extensive experience have provided Mr Cassim with a deep understanding and appreciation of the Eskom business and the electricity industry, especially regarding the challenges facing the financing of operations and future expansion of the industry,” Eskom said.

Eskom thanked Cassim’s family for permitting him to assume the additional responsibilities and said it was grateful that he was stepping up to group CEO.

Eskom announced the immediate termination of De Ruyter as CEO in a late-night statement on Wednesday, 22 February 2023.

“Following the convening of a special board meeting on 22 February 2023, the Eskom Board and group chief executive André de Ruyter have reached a mutual agreement to curtail his notice period to 28 February 2023,” the utility said.

“The board further resolved that Mr de Ruyter will not be required to serve the balance of his notice period but that he will be released from his position with immediate effect.”

De Ruyter already announced his resignation in December 2022 but had agreed to stay on until the end of March 2023.

The statement from Eskom did not provide any reasons for De Ruyter’s early release from the role.

However, it came a day after an explosive interview with De Ruyter on E-tv’s My Guest Tonight with Annika Larsen, in which he made serious allegations about the involvement of politicians in crimes that damaged Eskom financially and operationally.

De Ruyter alleged that high-level members of the ANC — including a senior minister in government — were complicit in criminal activities such as the Mpumalanga coal theft cartels and sabotage of power stations.

The former CEO also said he was leaving the country for a while to ensure his safety following the revelations, after he was asked if he was concerned that he might be murdered for speaking out.

“I think that will be good for my health,” the former Eskom CEO said.

MyBroadband has learnt that the CEO gave a motivational speech at his alma mater Hoërskool Menlopark on Thursday, where he was reportedly accompanied by multiple bodyguards.