Eskom changes load-shedding timetable

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 3 load-shedding from 16:00 on Friday, 3 November 2023, until 05:00 on Saturday, 4 November.

After that, the power utility will rotate between Stage 1 and Stage 2 load-shedding until further notice.

“Stage 1 load-shedding will be implemented from 05:00 until 16:00 [on Saturday], followed by Stage 2 load-shedding until 05:00 on Sunday. This pattern will be repeated daily until further notice.”

Eskom said it would continue to monitor the system closely and communicate any changes should it be required.

The power utility currently has 4,783MW of generating capacity offline for planned maintenance, with a further 17,507MW unavailable due to breakdowns.

“Over the past 24 hours, a generating unit each at Camden, Majuba and Medupi power stations, as well as two generating units at Arnot Power Station, were taken offline for repairs,” it said.

“In the same period, two generating units at Kriel Power Station were returned to service.”

Eskom’s peak demand forecast for the evening of Friday, 3 November 2023, sits at 26,002MW.

The load-shedding schedule from Friday, 3 November, until further notice is provided in the table below.

Load-shedding from 3 November 2023 Date Day Daytime (05:00–16:00) Evening peak (16:00–05:00) 3 November Friday Stage 2 Stage 3 4 November Saturday Stage 1 Stage 2 5 November Sunday Stage 1 Stage 2 Until further notice

