Uncapped 50Mbps fibre showdown — ISP prices compared

Households in South Africa looking for a well-priced mid-range uncapped fibre service can choose from many different Internet service providers.

This is provided their area is served by an open-access fibre network operator.

Internet service provider (ISP) prices differ from network to network, depending on the wholesale prices set by the fibre operator.

Therefore, to find the best fibre-to-the-home deal, prospective customers must first determine which network operators are present in their area and, from there, can select their preferred ISP.

The ISPs considered in this comparison were Telkom, Mweb, RSAWeb, Webafrica, Vox, Axxess, Cool Ideas, and Afrihost.

We compared prices across four fibre network operators (FNOs) — Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre.

Openserve

For Openserve areas, Telkom provides the cheapest option among the ISPs compared at R699 per month for its uncapped 50/50 Mbps package.

The most expensive option is Afrihost which offers 50/50 Mbps uncapped fibre for R827.

The other ISPs that offer the 50/50 Mbps package have prices that range between the two, with one notable exception — Webafrica.

Webafrica offers a 50/10 Mbps uncapped fibre package at R799 per month, putting it in the same price bracket as Vox, while being more expensive than Mweb (R749) and RSAWeb (R775).

Webafrica is running a special on its 50/10 service for R499 per month, but the promotional pricing falls away after the first three months.

Openserve ISP Download speed Upload Speed Price Telkom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R699 Mweb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R749 RSAWeb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R775 Webafrica 50 Mbps 10 Mbps R799 Vox 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R799 Axxess 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R805 Cool Ideas 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R819 Afrihost 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R827

Vumatel

Webafrica is the cheapest option available for Vumatel at R749. However, its package offers slower upload speeds than the rest of the field.

Many users might not notice much difference between 40 Mbps and 50 Mbps upload speeds, but it should still be noted.

The most expensive package is Cool Ideas’ 50/50 Mbps for R929 per month, followed closely by Afrihost at R927.

Axxess and RSAWeb offer 50/50 Mbps packages at R895, while Mweb, Telkom, and Vox have the same price of R899 for their 50/50 Mbps packages.

Vumatel ISP Download speed Upload Speed Price Webafrica 50 Mbps 40 Mbps R749 Axxess 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R895 RSAWeb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R895 Mweb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R899 Telkom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R899 Vox 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R899 Afrihost 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R927 Cool Ideas 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R929

Frogfoot

On Frogfoot, the cheapest option among the ISPs compared is Vox’s 50/50 Mbps package for R789 per month, while the most expensive is Webafrica at R939.

The next cheapest package available is Mweb at R799, followed by Afrihost at R827 and Axxess at R835.

Frogfoot ISP Download speed Upload Speed Price Vox 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R789 Mweb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R799 Afrihost 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R827 Axxess 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R835 Cool Ideas 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R849 Telkom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R849 RSAWeb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R869 Webafrica 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R939

Metrofibre

Webafrica offers the cheapest 50/50 Mbps package on Metrofibre among the ISPs compared at R749 per month.

Cool Ideas has the most expensive package at R899, closely followed by Afrihost at R897.

The next cheapest option after Webafrica is Mweb at R799.

Metrofibre ISP Download speed Upload Speed Price Webafrica 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R749 Mweb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R799 RSAWeb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R845 Telkom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R849 Axxess 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R875 Vox 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R875 Afrihost 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R897 Cool Ideas 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R899

