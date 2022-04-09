Uncapped 50Mbps fibre showdown — ISP prices compared

Households in South Africa looking for a well-priced mid-range uncapped fibre service can choose from many different Internet service providers.
This is provided their area is served by an open-access fibre network operator.
Internet service provider (ISP) prices differ from network to network, depending on the wholesale prices set by the fibre operator.
Therefore, to find the best fibre-to-the-home deal, prospective customers must first determine which network operators are present in their area and, from there, can select their preferred ISP.
The ISPs considered in this comparison were Telkom, Mweb, RSAWeb, Webafrica, Vox, Axxess, Cool Ideas, and Afrihost.
We compared prices across four fibre network operators (FNOs) — Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre.
Openserve
For Openserve areas, Telkom provides the cheapest option among the ISPs compared at R699 per month for its uncapped 50/50 Mbps package.
The most expensive option is Afrihost which offers 50/50 Mbps uncapped fibre for R827.
The other ISPs that offer the 50/50 Mbps package have prices that range between the two, with one notable exception — Webafrica.
Webafrica offers a 50/10 Mbps uncapped fibre package at R799 per month, putting it in the same price bracket as Vox, while being more expensive than Mweb (R749) and RSAWeb (R775).
Webafrica is running a special on its 50/10 service for R499 per month, but the promotional pricing falls away after the first three months.
|Openserve
|ISP
|Download speed
|Upload Speed
|Price
|Telkom
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R699
|Mweb
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R749
|RSAWeb
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R775
|Webafrica
|50 Mbps
|10 Mbps
|R799
|Vox
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R799
|Axxess
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R805
|Cool Ideas
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R819
|Afrihost
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R827
Vumatel
Webafrica is the cheapest option available for Vumatel at R749. However, its package offers slower upload speeds than the rest of the field.
Many users might not notice much difference between 40 Mbps and 50 Mbps upload speeds, but it should still be noted.
The most expensive package is Cool Ideas’ 50/50 Mbps for R929 per month, followed closely by Afrihost at R927.
Axxess and RSAWeb offer 50/50 Mbps packages at R895, while Mweb, Telkom, and Vox have the same price of R899 for their 50/50 Mbps packages.
|Vumatel
|ISP
|Download speed
|Upload Speed
|Price
|Webafrica
|50 Mbps
|40 Mbps
|R749
|Axxess
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R895
|RSAWeb
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R895
|Mweb
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R899
|Telkom
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R899
|Vox
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R899
|Afrihost
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R927
|Cool Ideas
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R929
Frogfoot
On Frogfoot, the cheapest option among the ISPs compared is Vox’s 50/50 Mbps package for R789 per month, while the most expensive is Webafrica at R939.
The next cheapest package available is Mweb at R799, followed by Afrihost at R827 and Axxess at R835.
|Frogfoot
|ISP
|Download speed
|Upload Speed
|Price
|Vox
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R789
|Mweb
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R799
|Afrihost
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R827
|Axxess
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R835
|Cool Ideas
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R849
|Telkom
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R849
|RSAWeb
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R869
|Webafrica
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R939
Metrofibre
Webafrica offers the cheapest 50/50 Mbps package on Metrofibre among the ISPs compared at R749 per month.
Cool Ideas has the most expensive package at R899, closely followed by Afrihost at R897.
The next cheapest option after Webafrica is Mweb at R799.
|Metrofibre
|ISP
|Download speed
|Upload Speed
|Price
|Webafrica
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R749
|Mweb
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R799
|RSAWeb
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R845
|Telkom
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R849
|Axxess
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R875
|Vox
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R875
|Afrihost
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R897
|Cool Ideas
|50 Mbps
|50 Mbps
|R899
