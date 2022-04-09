Uncapped 50Mbps fibre showdown — ISP prices compared

9 April 2022

Households in South Africa looking for a well-priced mid-range uncapped fibre service can choose from many different Internet service providers.

This is provided their area is served by an open-access fibre network operator.

Internet service provider (ISP) prices differ from network to network, depending on the wholesale prices set by the fibre operator.

Therefore, to find the best fibre-to-the-home deal, prospective customers must first determine which network operators are present in their area and, from there, can select their preferred ISP.

The ISPs considered in this comparison were Telkom, Mweb, RSAWeb, Webafrica, Vox, Axxess, Cool Ideas, and Afrihost.

We compared prices across four fibre network operators (FNOs) —  Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot, and Metrofibre.

Openserve 

For Openserve areas, Telkom provides the cheapest option among the ISPs compared at R699 per month for its uncapped 50/50 Mbps package.

The most expensive option is Afrihost which offers 50/50 Mbps uncapped fibre for R827.

The other ISPs that offer the 50/50 Mbps package have prices that range between the two, with one notable exception — Webafrica.

Webafrica offers a 50/10 Mbps uncapped fibre package at R799 per month, putting it in the same price bracket as Vox, while being more expensive than Mweb (R749) and RSAWeb (R775).

Webafrica is running a special on its 50/10 service for R499 per month, but the promotional pricing falls away after the first three months.

Openserve
ISP Download speed Upload Speed Price
Telkom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R699
Mweb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R749
RSAWeb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R775
Webafrica 50 Mbps 10 Mbps R799
Vox 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R799
Axxess 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R805
Cool Ideas 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R819
Afrihost 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R827

Vumatel

Webafrica is the cheapest option available for Vumatel at R749. However, its package offers slower upload speeds than the rest of the field.

Many users might not notice much difference between 40 Mbps and 50 Mbps upload speeds, but it should still be noted.

The most expensive package is Cool Ideas’ 50/50 Mbps for  R929 per month, followed closely by Afrihost at R927.

Axxess and RSAWeb offer 50/50 Mbps packages at R895, while Mweb, Telkom, and Vox have the same price of R899 for their 50/50 Mbps packages.

Vumatel
ISP Download speed Upload Speed Price
Webafrica 50 Mbps 40 Mbps R749
Axxess 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R895
RSAWeb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R895
Mweb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R899
Telkom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R899
Vox 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R899
Afrihost 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R927
Cool Ideas 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R929

Frogfoot 

On Frogfoot, the cheapest option among the ISPs compared is Vox’s 50/50 Mbps package for R789 per month, while the most expensive is Webafrica at R939.

The next cheapest package available is Mweb at R799, followed by Afrihost at R827 and Axxess at R835.

Frogfoot
ISP Download speed Upload Speed Price
Vox 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R789
Mweb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R799
Afrihost 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R827
Axxess 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R835
Cool Ideas 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R849
Telkom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R849
RSAWeb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R869
Webafrica 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R939

Metrofibre

Webafrica offers the cheapest 50/50 Mbps package on Metrofibre among the ISPs compared at R749 per month.

Cool Ideas has the most expensive package at R899, closely followed by Afrihost at R897.

The next cheapest option after Webafrica is Mweb at R799.

Metrofibre
ISP Download speed Upload Speed Price
Webafrica 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R749
Mweb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R799
RSAWeb 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R845
Telkom 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R849
Axxess 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R875
Vox 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R875
Afrihost 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R897
Cool Ideas 50 Mbps 50 Mbps R899

Now Read: How much you can save on electricity by switching to solar

Share your thoughts: Uncapped 50Mbps fibre showdown — I…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Uncapped 50Mbps fibre showdown — ISP prices compared