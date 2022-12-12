Fibre showdown — 100Mbps prices compared

Wirulink, C-Way, and RSAWeb offer the lowest 100Mbps fibre prices compared to more-prominent Internet service providers (ISPs) like Afrihost, Axxess, and Cool Ideas, a MyBroadband analysis has shown.

Wirulink offers the lowest prices for Openserve and Frogfoot’s 100Mbps fibre connections, while C-Way is the cheapest for Vumatel and MetroFibre. RSAWeb provides the best pricing on Octotel’s network.

It should be noted that Herotel offers the lowest prices overall. However, the fibre network operator (FNO) and ISP only sells packages on its own network and hasn’t partnered with other ISPs.

MyBroadband compared 100Mbps fibre packages from Frogfoot, Herotel, MetroFibre, Octotel, Openserve, and Vumatel across seven ISPs.

C-Way is selling the 100Mbps Vumatel package for R728 — much cheaper than the next-cheapest ISP.

Wirulink’s price of R925 a month for Openserve’s 100Mbps fibre connection is R70 less than Axxess and RSAWeb.

C-Way and Wirulink’s prices for Frogfoot’s 100Mbps connection are significantly lower than the rest of the field at R798 and R750, respectively.

Regarding MetroFibre’s 100Mbps fibre connection, C-Way’s price of R792 a month is R53 less than the next-cheapest ISP, RSAWeb.

Lastly, RSAWeb’s price for Octotel’s 100Mbps packages is the cheapest by some margin.

RSAWeb charges R745 for the fibre connection, while Afrihost, Axxess, and Cool Ideas charge R927, R995, and R999 a month for the same speed.

Choosing RSAWeb for your ISP for a 100Mbps package on Octotel’s network over the next cheapest provider — Afrihost — will save you almost R200 a month.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise — the same company owns RSAWeb and Octotel.

It should be noted that Axxess and RSAWeb are currently running promotions on fibre products from select ISPs.

RSAWeb’s fibre packages on Openserve, MetroFibre, and Octotel’s networks are half-price for the first three months.

On the other hand, Axxess’s promotion only applies to Openserve and will see customers receive a 30% discount for the first two months.

We only quoted RSAWeb and Axxess’s regular pricing in the comparison.

A comparison of 100Mbps fibre packages available on various South African FNOs through seven different ISPs is summarised in the table below. We considered only symmetrical packages for the comparison.