Criminals wreck DFA cable, create network problems

Dark Fibre Africa (DFA) has informed customers that a section of its network in Western Gauteng has been vandalised, disrupting parts of its network.

“Devastating cable vandalism incidents continue to plague the country, in this case, causing significant damage to the company’s network operations,” DFA stated.

It explained that this incident damaged 6×144 fibre count cables (864 fibres), with over 50 core circuits negatively affected.

“This has resulted in a major increase of network congestion on layer 2 backhaul services, which could result in multiple clients being negatively affected,” DFA said.

“As an organisation, we do not underestimate the severity of the impact that this incident has on our customers and their organisations.”

Many fibre network operators and Internet service providers rely on DFA as a backhaul provider.

It will be up to these companies to inform subscribers whether the outage impacts them.

“We assure all users that our teams have been working around the clock to repair the damage,” DFA said.

“We are currently doing everything we can to resolve service disruptions as quickly as possible and aim to be completed [Friday] morning.”

The vandalism of its fibre infrastructure comes as DFA is executing a significant upgrade in its Johannesburg network.

DFA chief operations officer Wesley Nash told MyBroadband they had put immense effort and resources into their network improvement plan, which includes: