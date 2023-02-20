Openserve network problems

Some Openserve customers in the Gauteng region may be experiencing downtime or degraded performance due to a problem on the network.

Internet service provider Supersonic informed subscribers about the issue in an SMS message on Monday.

“Openserve suspects an outage on their network affecting internet services in [the] Gauteng region,” it stated.

“Their engineers are currently investigating. We will keep you updated.”

Outage tracker Downdetector shows a surge in reports for Openserve starting at around 06:30.

“I have no connection since 2am, Randburg area,” one user reported on Twitter.

“No internet connection in Marlboro [since 4am],” another said.

However, Openserve has denied that there is a problem with its network in Gauteng.

“Openserve does not have an issue with its network in Gauteng and has sound business continuity plans in place to mitigate against the severe effects of prolonged load-shedding,” the fibre network operator told MyBroadband.

“Openserve has embarked on emergency initiatives to ensure higher network resilience, despite the onslaughts of rolling power outages.”

These include real-time monitoring of network exchange buildings.

“Openserve’s Major Incident Management Centre situated in our state-of-the-art Network Operation Centre (NOC) manages and co-ordinates all network-related events and activities on a 24×7 basis,” it said.

“We work around the clock to ensure minimal disruption for our customers; however, the longer we are in stage 5 and 6 load-shedding, if the batteries do not get enough time to recharge for the next cycle, customers could experience poor connectivity.”

In addition to an outage in Gauteng, Afrihost reports that Openserve informed them of an outage affecting East London since Sunday morning.

Last week, Telkom told shareholders “various initiatives are underway” to sell a minority stake in Openserve.

Openserve is Telkom’s wholesale and networks division that was separated into its own legal entity on 1 September 2022.

Telkom said it had received several unsolicited approaches for Openserve.

“[Telkom] is currently undertaking a market-sounding exercise to test the breadth of interest for this deemed to be core business of Telkom,” it said.

“With adequate interest, a formal process will be launched by the end of the 2023 financial year.”