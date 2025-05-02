Big Openserve outage

Telkom’s wholesale fixed-line division Openserve is experiencing a national outage on its low-cost fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) service Web Connect.

In addition, Telkom’s fixed-LTE network is also having a serious connectivity issue.

According to a post on Internet service provider (ISP) Afrihost’s network status page, outages are having a high impact on customers.

“We are investigating reports of clients on Openserve Web Connect and Telkom Fixed LTE with no service. We apologise for the inconvenience caused,” it said.

Vox posted a similar update to customers on its X/Twitter support profile.”

“Vox Notice: Openserve Web Connect Fibre Services FTTH. National. Some customers may experience problems with no connectivity,” the notice said.

“Fault has been escalated to Openserve for investigation. Further feedback to follow.”

Another status update from Vox indicates that Openserve fibre customers in Hartbeespoort are also experiencing connectivity issues.

Outage reporting website Downdetector showed a significant spike in complaints relating to Openserve services, beginning at around 08:30 on Friday, 2 May 2025.

Telkom Internet services showed a similar increase in complaints at around the same time.

Some Openserve customers have taken to social media to voice their frustration over the lack of connectivity.

“Once again, an outage in Hartbeespoortdam, this is happening on a weekly basis,” one user posted.

Users in other parts of the country — including Cape Town, Durban, Ekurhuleni, George, Polokwane, and Pretoria — have also complained about a lack of connectivity.

While the spike in complaints began on the morning of Friday, 2 May, some users say they have been without connectivity for several days.

MyBroadband asked Telkom for feedback on the outages, but it did not immediately respond to our questions. We will update the article once we receive feedback.

The charts below show the respective complaint surges for Openserve and Telkom on Downdetector on Friday, 2 May 2025.