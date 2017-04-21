Google Home now supports multiple users

21 April 2017

Google has added the ability for up to six people to connect their account to a single Google Home.

“So now when I ask my Google Assistant for help, it can distinguish my voice… and I can hear my own personal playlists, my own commute time, my own schedule, and more,” said Google.

Users can teach their Google Assistant to understand them based on their voice.

“When you connect your account on a Google Home, we ask you to say the phrases Ok Google and Hey Google two times each.”

“Those phrases are then analysed by a neural network, which can detect certain characteristics of a person’s voice.”

From there, the device can identify who is speaking in “a matter of milliseconds”.

The feature is currently rolling out in the US.

