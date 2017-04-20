Google developing ad-blocking feature for Chrome

Google is developing an ad-blocking feature for its Chrome browser, which will block “bad advertisements” as defined by the Coalition for Better Ads.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the ad-blocking feature may be switched on by default.

It said the feature may be announced within weeks. However, the company may decide not to move ahead with it.

With the growth in popularity of ad-blocking, this can be seen as a defensive move by Google to ensure it gains control over the ad-blocking ecosystem.

The Coalition for Better Ads

The Coalition for Better Ads uses consumer insights and industry expertise to develop global standards for online advertising.

The Coalition for Better Ads asked 25,000 consumers to rank 104 ad experiences so it could identify the most irritating ads which made them install ad blockers.

The results show six desktop and 12 mobile ad experiences which fall beneath the threshold of acceptable experiences.

For desktop they are: pop-up ads, autoplay video ads with sound, prestitial ads with countdown, and large sticky ads.

For mobile, the offending formats included pop-up ads, prestitial ads, and ads with density greater than 30%.

