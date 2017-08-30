Diesel launches first Android smartwatch

The Fossil Group has launched its first Diesel smartwatch, powered by Android Wear 2.0.
The On Full Guard watch is available on presale for $325, said the company.
It features a touch AMOLED display, is IP67 water resistant, and is powered by a Qualcomm 2100 chip.
The device also packs many software features, such as a Do Not Disturb mode which saves battery life, and an activity tracker.
Fossil said its wearables segment is the fastest-growing part of its business. “Customer demand is strong and getting stronger,” said the company.
