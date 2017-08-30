Diesel launches first Android smartwatch

30 August 2017

The Fossil Group has launched its first Diesel smartwatch, powered by Android Wear 2.0.

The On Full Guard watch is available on presale for $325, said the company.

It features a touch AMOLED display, is IP67 water resistant, and is powered by a Qualcomm 2100 chip.

The device also packs many software features, such as a Do Not Disturb mode which saves battery life, and an activity tracker.

Fossil said its wearables segment is the fastest-growing part of its business. “Customer demand is strong and getting stronger,” said the company.

