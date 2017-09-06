Epson unveils compact short-throw laser projector

Epson has revealed its Home Cinema LS100 ultra short-throw laser projector, which can project a 120-inch image onto a wall a few inches away.

The projector delivers a 1080p image with 4,000 lumens of brightness and a high contrast ratio, thanks to its laser technology.

The LS100 projector also features “No Shadow” projection and simple cable management.

Three HDMI ports allow viewers to feed multiple devices into the projector, turning it into a hub for gaming, television, and more, said the company.

The device is priced at $2,999 and will be released later this year.

