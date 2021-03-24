OnePlus launches its first smartwatch

OnePlus on Tuesday unveiled its first-ever smartwatch alongside its OnePlus 9 flagship smartphones.

The smartwatch comes packed with top-tier features such as exercise monitoring, long battery life, and easy connectivity.

“The OnePlus Watch showcases the same sense of craftsmanship and build quality as OnePlus smartphones, resulting in a product that is powerful to use and beautiful to hold,” OnePlus said.

It comes in a round design resembling a conventional watch and comes with a stainless-steel case that measures 46mm in diameter.

The new OnePlus watch boasts a crisp resolution thanks to its 2.5D curved sapphire glass case, 1.39-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and 326 pixels per inch (PPI) density.

The watch sports a feature that allows users to select a photo and create a watch face that matches the shade of colour in the image.

To further personalise the watch, it comes with a removable strap that can be replaced with any regular third-party strap.

Customers can select from two classic colours – Moonlight Silver and Midnight Black – as well as a third option – the Cobalt Limited Edition.

The limited-edition case is made of a hypoallergenic cobalt alloy that is twice as strong and rust-resistant as stainless steel.

OnePlus smartwatch features

The OnePlus Watch runs on its own operating system and supports software updates from third parties via Google Play.

Its connectivity features allow the user to respond to notifications, make and answer phone calls, play music, and take photos.

Not only does it offer built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS, but it can also act as a smart remote when connected to a OnePlus TV.

Fitted with 1GB RAM and 4GB of standalone storage (2GB for actual use), it can store more than 500 songs and is compatible with most Bluetooth earbuds.

Furthermore, the watch uses a 2 Pogo pin charger that promotes all-day battery life. OnePlus claimed a five-minute charge will provide a day’s worth of power, while a 20-minute charge can provide a week’s use.

The smartwatch has over 110 fitness workouts, as well as predictive exercise monitoring for jogging and running.

Coupled with its built-in GPS, 5ATM and IP68 rating, it allows users to universally monitor their performance with metrics such as pulse, distance, calories, speed, and SWOLF.

Finally, it also offers on-demand blood oxygen saturation monitoring, stress detection, and breathing exercises.

Pricing and availability

The OnePlus Watch will be available first in North America from 14 April starting at $159 (R2,352).

It will then be available in Europe from 26 April.

Below is an image of the OnePlus Watch in Midnight Black.