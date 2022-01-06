Awesome gadgets from CES 2022

The Consumer Technology Association’s CES moved back to its Las Vegas venue in 2022, after a brief hiatus from in-person shows last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the tech conference will end one day early this year due to the current Omicron infection surge.

While the usual keynote addresses and product announcements were featured at the conference, many attend the show to see the coolest gadgets.

Below are ten of the most interesting gadgets and innovations that were exhibited at CES 2022.

Adibot-A

Adibot-A is an autonomous UV-C disinfection solution that can be mapped to independently navigate one or multiple floor plans to disinfect against harmful pathogens, bacteria, and viruses — including Covid-19.

Developed by UBTech Robotics Inc., Adibot-A provides 360-degree radiant light coverage, powerful UV-C disinfection, and autonomous movement using U-SLAM mapping.

The disinfection solution features automatic recharging and intelligent safety systems, including the use of “risk mitigation” cameras, PIR sensors.

Samsung Odyssey Ark

Samsung describes the Odyssey Ark as its “next-generation gaming screen”. It features a 1,000R curved design, and the 55-inch screen can be set horizontally or vertically.

The display has a “multi-view” feature that uses an adaptable screen size for watching movies, playing games, and multi-tasking.

The monitor comes with a wireless dial controller to manage lighting and the interface.

SberBox Top

SberBox has incorporated a 120-degree AI camera and 6 microphones into its latest media streaming box.

These features make the SberBox Top suitable for voice, face and gesture recognition, video calls, and AR apps, the company said.

BMW iX Flow with E Ink

BMW unveiled its iX Flow system with E Ink which offers a unique technology that allows owners “to adapt the exterior of a vehicle to different situations and individual wishes”.

The exterior of the BMW iX Flow featuring E Ink can vary its colour between white, grey, and black.

Colour changes are made possible by a body wrap, precisely tailored to the shape of the all-electric Sports Activity Vehicle. When stimulated by electrical signals, the electrophoretic technology pulls different colour pigments to the surface.

Gameboard

Gameboard is a tabletop gaming system that aims to integrate the tactile and in-person experience of physical games with digital content and online communities.

Players can link their Gameboard with their mobile device to hide digital playing cards, throw digital dice, manage RPG character sheets, and link up with other players.

The tabletop gaming system is produced by The Last Gameboard Inc. who says it is “a complete gaming system that lets you play with anyone, anywhere, and with any game piece”.

Gosleep by NYX Inc.

Gosleep is sleep-inducing technology that uses carbon dioxide.

Not only does it help you sleep, but it also promises to manage your sleep cycle using “sleep environment analysis and wake-up induction”.

Users can manage the device through the Gosleep app to customise its sleep-inducing settings.

Lenovo ThinkReality A3

Designed for business use, the Lenovo ThinkReality A3 augmented reality glasses features a high resolution and high-field-of-view display.

According to Lenovo, its form factor is light, while remaining robust.

They also feature safety lenses that are impact-resistant to provide eye protection for the user.

Fitto

Fitto is a digital healthcare device that uses near-infrared technology to measure and analyse muscle development throughout the body.

Based on the data measured, it then categorises the user’s body type and recommends a diet and exercise regimen tailored to their goals.

Users can also monitor their lean muscle mass and total body fat percentage.

Prinker M

Prinker M is a mobile digital temporary tattoo device that allows users to create and apply water-resistant but soap-washable custom temporary tattoos.

It uses single cartridge printing that can produce designs in black and colour.

Prinker’s cosmetic materials are FDA VCRP and CPNP-registered cosmetic inks.

YubiKey Bio — FIDO Edition

YubiKey’s Bio – FIDO Edition is Yubico’s first physical authentication key supporting biometrics.

The device provides passwordless multi-factor authentication and second-factor authentication.

The YubiKey Bio also allows users to authenticate using the same key across different desktop devices, operating systems, and applications.

