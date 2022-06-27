Apple’s mixed reality headset could pack an M2 chip

Apple’s mixed-reality headset could feature the tech giant’s flagship M2 chip, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

He said the latest version of Apple’s headset includes a base M2 chip and 16GB of RAM, contrary to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s belief that it would have a chip similar to the M1.

Gurman added that Apple is already working on the M2’s successor, the M3, adding that the company plans to use the new chip in several Mac models next year.

In comparison, Facebook-owner Meta’s all-in-one Quest 2 headset features 6GB of RAM and the Snapdragon XR2 Platform.

Gurman reported that Apple intended to unveil its VR headset during its 2022 Worldwide Developers Conference in June.

However, he said in January that the company was considering holding back on the reveal.

While the tech giant didn’t reveal the headset, Gurman said it gave several software-related clues relating to the headset’s operating system — RealityOS — and its features.

In November 2021, Kuo said that the headset would be independent of any iOS and MacOS device and include a pair of processors.

He said the main processor would be similar to Apple’s M1 chip, while the second, less-powerful unit is designed to handle all sensor-related computing.

“Apple’s AR headset requires a separate processor as the computing power of the sensor is significantly higher than that of the iPhone,” Kuo said.

“The AR headset requires at least 6-8 optical modules to simultaneously provide continuous video see-through AR services to users.”