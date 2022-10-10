Apple’s Crash Detection calls emergency services while riding rollercoasters

Apple’s Crash Detection feature, which rolled out with the iPhone 14 in September 2022, has a problem — it calls emergency services when iPhone 14 users ride rollercoasters.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the feature mistakes the sharp turns and hard braking on rollercoasters for real emergencies, resulting in emergency services being dispatched to amusement parks on several occasions.

When the safety feature detects rapid deceleration, it alerts first responders via an automated audio message saying the iPhone or Apple Watch owner has been in a car crash.

“The owner of this iPhone was in a severe car crash and is not responding to their phone,” the audio message says.

This audio message repeats several times while providing responders with GPS coordinates.

According to the Wall Street Journal, there have been at least six “false alarms” from Apple’s Crash Detection in Warren County alone.

The county is home to the King Island amusement park, and iPhone 14 users across the US have experienced similar incidents.

Apple unveiled its Crash Detection feature during its “Far Out” event on 7 September 2022, equipping its latest devices — the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra — with a gyroscopic sensor and high-g accelerometer.

If the sensors detect rapid deceleration, the iPhone will display an alert and call emergency services if it isn’t dismissed within 20 seconds.