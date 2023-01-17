Google working on AirTag rival

Google is developing its own location-tracking device to rival Apple’s AirTags and Samsung’s Galaxy SmartTags, according to a Twitter user known for sharing early details about the company’s Pixel devices.

Polish leaker Kuba Wojciechowski first discovered references to Google support for a locator tag in the developer console for the Fast Pair service, the company’s proprietary standard for quickly connecting to devices with Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Wojciechowski said the project’s codename is “Grogu”, named after the mysterious small green alien otherwise known as “Baby Yoda” in Disney+’s The Mandalorian TV show.

The development is being handled by Google’s Nest team, which is also responsible for its smart home speakers, routers, and cameras.

However, the tags might not necessarily be launched as part of the Nest product line.

Wojciechowski said they will feature an onboard speaker — like AirTags and SmartTags — and will come in several different colours. Other aspects of their design are currently unknown.

The trackers will support both BLE and ultra-wideband (UWB), the wireless technologies that enable users to track them without battery-draining GPS.

UWB allows for more precise tracking than BLE, enabling accurate distance calculations and directing the user to their device’s exact location.

Google is also working with several chipset manufacturers to add support for its new Fast Pair technology to their products. At the same time, its Finder Network is expected to support a wide range of networks.

Wojciechowski said he did not have details on a launch date, but guessed the trackers would be unveiled at Google I/O in May 2023 and released at its US Fall event, which should be in September or October 2023.

Apple first launched its AirTags in April 2021, three months after Samsung rolled out the Galaxy SmartTags.

Tile’s trackers preceded both of these, with its first generation launching in 2013.

The idea behind tracking tags is to attach them or put them inside anything that may be of value to the owner, such as a handbag, laptop bag, or even on a pet’s collar.

The trackers’ locations are pinged by other devices that support the same manufacturers’ discovery network.

In the case of Apple, this is the Find My network, while Samsung uses its SmartThings network.

MyBroadband previously tested the trackers from both companies and found their locations were often pinged as they moved throughout Gauteng.

Overall, we were able to keep better tabs on the SmartTag’s location, likely due to Samsung’s Galaxy smartphones being more popular in South Africa than Apple’s iPhones.

The trackers are certainly useful for those who tend to forget valuable items in public spaces or want to be able to recover stolen valuables.

Some have even used the tags as a replacement for a GPS-capable vehicle tracker or to keep tabs on the locations of their couriered packages.

But they have also become notorious for being abused by stalkers and criminals to track their victims’ locations.