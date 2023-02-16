Apple delays mixed reality headset launch

Apple could unveil its long-awaited mixed reality headset at its Worldwide Developer Conference in June 2023, Bloomberg reports.

The headset, which may be called the Reality Pro, was initially expected to debut in April, but Apple reportedly needed more time to finalise the product.

It could come with a hefty price tag of up to $3,000 (R54,000, excl.VAT), but will likely include features not seen even in Meta’s top-tier Quest Pro headset.

These are rumoured to include dual 4K displays, extensive camera systems to allow advanced tracking and input without the need for a controller, and Apple’s M2 processor.

Users will have to wear an external battery pack to use the headset, but the M2 processor is touted to outperform the mobile chips featured in other AR and VR headsets.

The headset will run Apple’s xrOS, which is said to include an iOS-like user interface that relies on voice commands and finger pinches for interaction.

The $3,000 model is designed for creators and VR enthusiasts, but rumours suggest that Apple is working on a headset nearer to the Meta Quest Pro’s $1,500 (R27,000) price tag.

However, interested customers might have to wait until 2024 for the cheaper model’s launch.

Earlier rumours suggested that the launch of Apple’s mixed reality headset would likely come at the cost of other device launches.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said Apple is banking on the AR headset as its “hot new introduction for this year”.

To achieve this, Apple pulled resources from its various hardware and software engineering teams, hampering other projects in the process — some of which have already suffered delays.

This could mean that the tech giant has fewer impressive products to show off in 2023.

