WhatsApp testing Android Watch support

WhatsApp is testing support for Android smartwatches, which will allow users to access their chats and messages on their Wear OS smartwatch, WABetaInfo reports.

After updating to the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android, some users noticed that Wear OS smartwatches were listed under the “Linked Devices” section of the platform.

Wear OS is an Android operating system designed for smartwatches. WhatsApp assured that chats would remain end-to-end encrypted when linking to a Wear OS watch.

Attempting to link a Wear OS smartwatch to your WhatsApp account will display a prompt in the app asking users to confirm whether or not they want to continue.

Once confirmed, your smartwatch will display an eight-digit code that must be entered on WhatsApp on your primary device.

Users must update to the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android through the Google Play Store.

“Making WhatsApp available on Wear OS is very significant as it expands the reach of the app beyond smartphones and tablets,” said WABetaInfo.

“With the increasing popularity of smartwatches, introducing compatibility with Wear OS is a very good move as users will finally be able to use WhatsApp in a more convenient way on their smartwatches.”