Google drops support for original Chromecast

Google has officially stopped supporting the first generation of its Chromecast, the company announced in a Chromecast support release.

This means that the original Chromecast will no longer receive security and software updates, and Google said it would no longer provide technical support for the device.

“Support for Chromecast (1st gen) has ended, which means these devices no longer receive software or security updates, and Google does not provide technical support for them,” it said.

“Users may notice a degradation in performance.”

Google launched the original key-shaped streaming device in 2013, and up-to-date Gen 1 Chromecasts are running firmware version 1.36.159268, released in November 2022.

The update included “bug fixes and improvements”. 9to5Google notes it was the first patch the streaming device had received in three years.

The key-shaped streaming device connects to TVs and monitors via an HDMI connection on the “blade” of the key and receives power through a microUSB port on the “head” of the key.

The first generation Chromecast launched for $35 (around R350 at the time) and featured 512MB of RAM and 2GB of storage.

Two years later, Google launched the second generation Chromecast, ditching the flash disk-style design for a puck shape.

