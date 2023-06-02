Apple could launch M2-powered Mac desktops

Apple could launch new Mac desktops with high-end M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips at its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) next week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports.

Gurman believes the powerful chips will feature in an updated line of Mac Studio desktops instead of the Mac Pro that Apple is testing internally.

He previously expected Apple to skip the M2 upgrades for its Mac Studio desktops, which launched in March 2022.

However, the model identifiers for the new Mac desktops he expects to be announced at WWDC 2023 are Mac14,3 and Mac14,4, while the Mac Pro carries the model identifier Mac14,8.

While the M2 Max chip is already featured in the 16-inch MacBook Pro, the M2 Ultra will be entirely new.

Gurman says it will have 16 performance cores, eight efficiency cores, up to 76 GPU cores, and support up to 192GB of RAM.

For reference, Apple’s previous generation “Ultra” chip — the M1 Ultra — featured 16 performance cores, four efficiency cores, 48 GPU cores, and support for up to 128GB of RAM.

Earlier this week, Gurman also revealed that Apple would start accepting M1 Mac Studio trade-ins, which, combined with other rumours, makes a new line of Mac Studios seem even more likely.