Fitbit getting Google logins

Google will start transitioning Fitbit owners to its logins from Tuesday, 6 June 2023, allowing users to manage their information from within the Fitbit app or through their Google account.

Engadget reports that Fitbit users will also get the opportunity to tweak their data when they move their Fitbit login to their Google account.

The transition has been coming for some time, with Fitbit announcing the change on its support page in September 2022.

It plans to end support for Fitbit accounts entirely by 2025 and will start requiring a Google login to sign up for a new Fitbit account sometime this year.

“If you’re already a Fitbit customer, you can continue to use your existing Fitbit account with your existing Fitbit devices and services for as long as Fitbit accounts are supported,” it said.

“This will be until at least early 2025. After support of Fitbit accounts ends, a Google account will be required to use Fitbit.”

Following concerns raised over user privacy due to the acquisition, Google promised it wouldn’t use Fitbit user health and wellness data for Google Ads.

Google revealed its plans to acquire Fitbit in November 2019, and the deal faced scrutiny by anti-trust watchdogs.

Organisations like BEUC, representing European consumer associations, argued that wearables would create a new advertising frontier by continuously tracking user health and location data.

It completed its acquisition of the wearable fitness giant in January 2021.