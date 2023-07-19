Samsung working on smart ring prototypes

Samsung could be expanding its horizons in wearable technology, with the company reportedly working on a Galaxy Ring, The Elec reports.

The South Korean tech giant has reportedly started developing smart ring prototypes and partnered with Japanese circuit board manufacturer Meiko to produce some of its components.

Patent documents for Samsung’s planned smart ring first emerged via a Naver report in October 2022.

They revealed that Samsung planned to combine PPG and ECG sensors to track various health aspects, including heart rate, irregular heart rhythm, and blood pressure.

According to the report, the smart ring would also feature functionality to let users “control electronic products such as laptops, smartphones, and TVs”.

However, the recent patent featured in The Elec’s report shows a user wearing the ring and a pair of smart glasses to interact with a virtual display, pointing at something they want to select.

This suggests Samsung might bundle the Galaxy Ring as a controller with smart glasses or a mixed-reality headset.

The Galaxy Ring allegedly offers “better body information measurement accuracy than the Galaxy Watch”. However, this will have to be proved in testing.

While the ring will likely have a better fit than a smartwatch — which can hang loosely or get dislodged during sleep tracking — blood flow through a finger is far weaker than through a wrist.

This could cause errors in measurements depending on the ring’s fit.

Now read: US aviation regulator testing virtual reality simulators for helicopter training