Xbox Live Creators Program lets users create and publish games

Microsoft has launched the Xbox Live Creators Program, which allows developers to create and publish games on Xbox or Windows 10.

Developers can integrate Xbox live social features like leaderboards into their games with minimal development time.

The platform supports numerous game engines, including Construct 2, MonoGame, Unity, and Xenko.

Developers can publish their titles to the Creator Games section in the Xbox Live store with a simple certification process.

The Xbox Live Creators Program will also allow developers to publish games for Xbox Scorpio when the console launches.

The initiative is currently in preview and will be released in the near future.