Microsoft tests Xbox game streaming on Chrome

Microsoft has begun testing its xCloud game streaming service on Internet browsers including Google Chrome, according to a report by The Verge.

Web-based xCloud streaming will be limited to Chromium-based browsers, which include the new version of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome.

These tests are reportedly being conducted of a public preview of the technology running on Internet devices.

This could allow xCloud to be used to play high-end video games on a range of devices, including iPhones and iPads.

The report stated that the functionality of the web-based xCloud game streaming service is similar to that of the xCloud mobile application currently available for Android smartphones.

It offers a basic launcher screen with video game recommendations, the option to resume your previous playthrough, and access to the catalogue of cloud games via Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

The report also stated that users will need a controller to play Xbox games streamed through an Internet browser.

Microsoft will integrate this web streaming functionality into its Xbox app for PC, allowing users to stream directly through the application.

There is currently no public release date for the web version of xCloud game streaming but a public preview is reportedly slated for later this year.

