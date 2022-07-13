Doomception — Hacker gets Doom to run inside Doom

Hacker kgsws has got Doom to run inside Doom.

The hacker managed to run Doom’s executable file inside the Microsoft DOS version of Doom 2 using an exploit in the “SpawnMapThing” command.

In his YouTube video explaining the hack in-depth, he said that you could replace a specific portion of the “state” code with an executable.

Kgsws said he discovered the bug while looking for a way to run executable files inside Doom.

By importing a modern Doom source port called Chocolate Doom into the DOS-based Doom 2 using the exploit, kgsws got Doom running inside a theatre-like room in Doom 2.

Initially, the imported game was essentially like watching someone else play Doom on a cinema screen.

However, by using some coding magic, kgsws could press F12 to take control of the character on the theatre screen. The in-game version did not have any sound effects or music.

Kgsws has published the source code for his hack on Github, and provided installation instructions in his YouTube video’s description.

He noted the exploit only works on the original DOS Doom 2 and no other source ports.

“This is a good thing as you don’t want a code execution exploit on modern systems,” kgsws said.

Other hackers have managed to run Doom on an Apple smartwatch, an ATM, and a calculator powered by potatoes.

MyBroadband tested one of these hacks and played Doom on a R70 Raspberry Pi Pico hooked up to a 75-inch TV in our training room.

