PlayStation 5 gets 1440p support

Sony has started testing native 1440p support in the latest PlayStation 5 software beta, more than 20 months after it launched the console.

Beta testers who install the latest update will now see an option for 1440p under “Resolution” in the “Screen and Video” section of system settings.

To see if their HDMI-connected device is compatible, they can run the “Test 1440p Output” option.

Sony said the resolution would work with games that support 1440p rendering natively.

For titles with a higher native resolution like 4K, players will get improved anti-aliasing through supersampling when choosing 1440p.

Unfortunately, the variable refresh rate (VRR) feature, which syncs the screen with the refresh rate for smoother gameplay, is not yet available for the new resolution.

Sony’s beta programme is limited to invited participants in certain countries, but it plans to roll out this update to its global community later this year.

Sony said those chosen to participate in the beta would receive an email invite to download the update.

Below is the new 1440p option these users will find within their settings.

Although the PS5’s ability to run games at up to 4K (2160p) is a key feature, 1440p is one of the most popular native resolutions on mid-range and premium gaming monitors.

It provides sharper visuals than 1080p but puts much less strain on gaming hardware than 4K, allowing gamers to get a good balance of quality and performance.

PS5 gamers that preferred playing on these monitors would have to run them at 1080p.

The PS5’s main rival, the Xbox Series X, has supported native 1440p resolution since its launch in November 2020.

Other features

In addition to the 1440p support, another significant new feature is Gamelists, which lets players organise their games more easily.

To use the feature, players must go to the “Your Collection” tab and choose “Create Gamelist”.

They can then add titles to their game list and rename it as they please.

Players can have up to 15 game lists, each of which can include up to 100 games.

Other new features available in the beta include: