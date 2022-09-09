Intel Arc graphics card specs revealed

Intel has revealed the specifications of its upcoming Arc Alchemist desktop graphics cards.

The line-up includes the top-of-the-range A770, high-end A750, mid-range A580, and the entry-level A380.

The latter has already been released in China, while the other three are expected to arrive in October 2022.

The listed specifications include the actual graphics processing units and recommended memory configurations, but Tom’s Hardware said the clock speeds might be higher depending on partners’ own optimisations.

The top-end A770 will boast an ACM-G10 graphics processor packing 32 Xe cores, equal to 4,096 stream processors.

It has a clock speed of 2,100MHz and comes with either 8GB or 16GB GDDR6 video memory.

Peak memory bandwidth will reach 560Gbps, which slots it between the RTX 3070 and RTX 3070 Ti, featuring bandwidths of 448Gbps and 608Gbps, respectively.

Previous testing by Linus Tech Tips suggested the card’s overall performance falls between the RTX 3060 Ti and RTX 3070.

Dropping down to the A750 gets you a slightly less powerful ACM-G10 GPU with 28 Xe cores, working out to about 3,854 shading units.

It will offer a clock speed of 2,050MHz alongside 8GB of GDDR6 RAM, providing memory bandwidth of 512Gbps, which is also more than the RTX 3070.

The mid-range A580 gets 24 Xe cores and a 1,700MHz clock paired with 8GB GDDR6.

The cheapest card on offer — the Arc A380 — has already been thoroughly tested and found to offer relatively poor performance compared to other budget cards.

The table below from Intel summarises the specifications of the new cards.

Team Blue’s entry into the graphics card market has been highly anticipated, as some hope the additional competition could help bring down Nvidia and AMD’s prices.

But Intel has much catching up to do to ensure its drivers can support as many older graphics APIs as possible before launch.

Whereas the two established players have had years to build out graphics driver support, Intel’s Arc offering represents its first entry back into the market in more than two decades.

Intel has promised to shake up the industry by beating competitors in price-to-performance.