Microsoft considering low-power graphics modes for Xbox games

Microsoft is investigating the appeal of low-power graphics modes in Xbox games, Windows Central reports.

The publication said the software giant recently posted a survey on the Xbox Insider Programme that focused on energy-efficient features.

Among the questions posed to Insiders is how they would feel about having in-game features that optimise settings to save energy or a game’s resolution or frame rate being lowered when it is left idle or inactive.

In addition, it wanted to know whether supporting low-power gaming modes would make a title more attractive to buy.

Windows Central said although the survey was not a sure-fire sign that energy-saving features could be coming to Xbox games, it makes sense when considering Microsoft’s ambitious plans to reduce its environmental impact to net-zero.

The company recently rolled out updates to the Xbox Series X|S operating system, which changed the power settings menu to provide a better visual representation of how much energy the user is likely to save while switching between power saving and standby modes.

Although the idea behind energy-saving modes could be to reduce the environmental impact of gaming while also cutting a player’s electricity bill, it could serve an altogether different purpose in South Africa.

It might help gamers extend the time that portable power stations and trollies can provide their Xbox gaming console with backup power.

The Xbox Series X draws roughly 153W of power during gameplay.

Combining it with a 4K TV with a power usage of about 80W requires about 233 watt-hours of stored electric energy for both devices.

During a typical two-hour stint of load-shedding, the two devices would need around 466Wh of power storage.

There are several lithium-ion-powered portable power stations that can provide more than enough capacity for this purpose — including units from Gizzu and Jackery with 518Wh of storage, and the EcoFlow River Max that boasts 576W.