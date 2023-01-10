Steam’s blockbuster weekend

Valve’s popular PC game digital distribution service and launcher application — Steam — posted several records for concurrent players this past weekend.

According to SteamDB, the service hit 10,080,827 concurrent in-game players for the first time at 14:30 UTC (16:30 SAST) on Saturday, 7 January 2023.

In addition, the number of players online simultaneously exceeded 32 million for the first time.

But just a day later, on Sunday, 8 January 2023, it broke these records again.

At 13:00 UTC (15:00 SAST), concurrent in-game players peaked at 10,284,568, and concurrent online players breached 33 million.

The graphs below show the number of concurrent in-game and online Steam users between 3 and 10 January 2023 and the increase in all-time concurrent players between 2004 and 2022.

Steam usage has surged since the Covid-19 pandemic started, as more people spent time at home during widespread lockdowns.

SteamDB is a third-party Steam data tracking website which offers insights into the platform’s player volumes and the popularity of its plethora of titles.

At the time of writing, the most played game on the platform was Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO), with a peak of over 1.049 million players in the past 24 hours.

It was followed by Dota 2, with 663,029 players at its peak in the past 24 hours, and Apex Legends, with 355,315 over the same period.

However, by far the most popular game based on all-time statistics was PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, which had over 3.25 million players at the peak of its popularity.

Its closest rival was Lost Ark, which had an all-time peak of around 1.33 million in-game players, followed closely by CS:GO with about 1.31 million.

The table below shows the most played games on Steam based on all-time peak concurrent in-game players.