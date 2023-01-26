Twitch streamer downs Elden Ring boss with brain controller

Twitch streamer Perrikaryal successfully defeated a boss in Elden Ring using an EEG headset to activate one of her character’s attacks, Vice reports.

The streamer used an electroencephalogram (EEG) headset to record her brain processing simple instructions. She used Node-red to translate the commands into Elden Ring keybinds.

Perrikaryal defeated Godrick the Grafted — a notoriously challenging boss — using the setup.

“I killed frickin’ Godrick with my ***-damned frickin’ mind,” she said after finishing the boss.

Despite Perrikaryal saying the process is “not that complicated”, it will likely appear that way for some.

According to Vice, the EEG headset used by Perrikaryal appears to be an EMOTIV EPOC, which costs $849 (R14,500). It processes electrical signals produced by the brain.

The setup requires a saline solution to be applied to the headset to improve conductivity and maintain a connection.

The EEG provides a program for the user to train the brain-computer interface.

The process involves interacting with a cube on the screen, which the user thinks about moving in various ways, with the system recording brain images throughout the process.

Every different interaction with the cube takes hours to perfect.

As a result, Perrikaryal only trained the device to process the light attack command in Elden Ring. She still uses a controller for movement and other actions.

There is also often a delay between thinking of something to activate the EEG interface, and the command taking effect in-game.

However, with more training, it is possible to reduce the response time.

Perrikaryal, who has a Master’s in psychology, said that at a certain level it won’t be the device that’s the limiting factor.

“At some point, it’s not a limitation of the device,” Perrikaryal said during her stream. “It’s a limitation of what we know about the brain.”

