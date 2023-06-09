ChromeOS gets Minecraft

Chromebook users can now play Minecraft on their devices, with Google announcing that the Bedrock Edition of the game is officially available on the Play Store on ChromeOS.

Minecraft fans can buy the ChromeOS version of the game from the Google Play Store for R144.99.

“Minecraft is now available on compatible Chromebooks, including all Chromebooks launched in the last three years,” said Google.

It recommends that Chromebook owners check the recommended device specifications for the “smoothest gameplay experience”.

It supports cross-play, meaning Chromebook users can play with friends and family even if they are on a different platform.

Minecraft: Bedrock Edition for ChromeOS also includes access to Minecraft Marketplace and the ability to play on Realms.

The Chromebook-compatible edition of Minecraft includes the new Trails and Tales update, launched on Wednesday, 7 June 2023.

The update adds new content, including a cherry grove biome and camel riding capabilities.

“Ride a camel with a companion to find archaeological sites or a cherry grove,” Minecraft said in its announcement.

“Hatch a sniffer egg to bring it back from extinction. Create playable mob sounds, craft with bamboo, trim your armour, and hang your signs.”