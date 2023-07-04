Original Far Cry source code leaked

Eurogamer reports that the source code for the original Far Cry game has been leaked online.

The publication spotted a tweet from well-known modder Vinícius Medeiros who discovered the game’s code on the Internet Archive.

The upload was titled Far Cry 1.34, a number likely referring to the patch version applied to the leaked game code.

The game’s source code could make it possible for enthusiast game developers to unofficially port it to other platforms.

One commentator on the Archive upload guessed that it was a source tree leak for the PC version of the game to add support for the Ubisoft game launcher and digital rights management.

“It does contain some .exes but no Xbox code and no game assets,” they said.

“The code that is there doesn’t compile without 332 errors. So, I think you could get some debug PC version of this game running if you put in the effort and learnt the code base.”

However, Medeiros said he’s seen people successfully building the binaries.

“The person that [spoke] about the errors just hasn’t configured right…the assets, you can just take them from the full game.”

Medeiros’ and one of his followers speculated that it would be possible to make an unofficial Nintendo Switch port of the game using the source code.

Far Cry is a first-person shooter released exclusively for Windows PC in 2004.

Built on Crytek’s CryEngine software, it was considered groundbreaking at the time for its high-fidelity graphics,

Crytek would later also work with Electronic Arts on the Crysis series, which became even more renowned for its graphics.

Ubisoft subsequently required all the rights to Far Cry and has published several sequels and expansions spanning more than a decade.

Far Cry 3 is widely regarded to be the best of the bunch. On Metacritic, the PC version of the game amassed an 88% critic rating and 8.4/10 user score.

The latest title in the series — Far Cry 6 — was released in 2021 and received average to good reviews.

The PC version has an average critic score of 74% and user rating of 3.6/5.0.