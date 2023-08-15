Netflix testing game streaming on TVs

Netflix has announced that it is expanding the availability of its games to more devices, including TVs and computers.

The company’s games are currently only available on iOS and Android devices. However, a small number of Netflix users in the UK and Canada have been selected for the beta test.

The beta appears to be very limited, with only two games — Oxenfree and Molehew’s Mining Adventure — available from the outset.

Mike Verdu, Netflix’s vice president of games, says the company wants to make its games available on all devices that support Netflix.

“Today, we’re taking the first step in making games playable on every device where our members enjoy Netflix,” he said.

Select Fire TV, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TV, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Walmart ONN users in the UK and Canada have been selected for the beta test.

Netflix says it will add support for more devices at a later stage.

“We are rolling out a limited beta test to a small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs starting today, and on PCs and Macs through Netflix.com on supported browsers in the next few weeks,” said Verdu.

Netflix has introduced a controller app for users to play games on their TV. Once a game is selected, Netflix will display a QR code that users must scan with the controller app to play.

“This limited beta is meant to test our game streaming technology and controller, and to improve the member experience over time,” Verdu added.

