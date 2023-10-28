Xbox rolling out keyboard mapping for controllers

Microsoft’s latest Xbox update has added a feature that lets users map controller buttons to keyboard keys, making it easier to play games with limited controller support or many controls.

However, to use the feature, users will require either the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 or the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

“Keyboard remapping has been a requested feature in the PC gaming and accessibility communities,” said Jonathan Hildebrandt, principal group product manager for Xbox Experiences.

“It helps expand controller input capabilities in games that have many commands, have limited remapping capabilities, or do not support controllers.”

The feature lets users map any button on their controller, such as the right trigger, to a keyboard of their choice.

Users can also map modifier keys, like Ctrl, Shift, Alt, and Win, to a single controller button. However, you can only include one non-modified key with them.

This means users can map sequences, such as “Ctrl + Alt + F” to one button.

The company started rolling out keyboard mapping for controllers to Xbox Insiders in August 2023, and it is now rolling it out to the Xbox Accessories app on PC and console.

In addition to controller-keyboard mapping, the company is also rolling out the ability for users to import Xbox game recordings to Clipchamp — its video editor for Windows PCs.