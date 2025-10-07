Steam hit by outage

PC game marketplace and launcher Steam experienced an outage on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, with users around the world reporting that they could not log in.

Attempting to access the Steam storefront through the website, desktop utility, and mobile apps resulted in a JavaScript function being displayed.

Refreshing the website later returned a different error, which stated: “An error occurred while processing your request.”

Even after launching the desktop app in offline mode, games that synchronise with Steam are giving problems. Attempting to access Steam’s support website also returned error messages.

The outage has led to speculation that Steam owner and game publisher Valve may be under a distributed denial of service attack.

Outage tracking website Downdetector shows that Steam users started reporting problems from just after 18:00 on Tuesday, 7 October 2025.

SteamDB’s unofficial Steam network status monitor, steamstat.us, indicated that the Steam Store, Community, and Web API were all offline.

Valve’s official servers for popular first-person shooter game Counter-Strike were also offline for a time.

At the time of publication, most of Counter-Strike’s servers had recovered. The unofficial monitor also reported that over 96% of Steam Connection Managers were online.