Computers will make Einstein look stupid

SoftBank Group founder Masayoshi Son said computers will become smarter than humans within three decades.

He said within this period, a single computer chip will have an IQ of 1,000-times that of a human being – which equates to an IQ of around 10,000.

Considering that humans with an IQ over 140 are considered geniuses, an IQ of around 10,000 will create a world where businesses and societies are redefined.

Son said it will be up to humans to determine whether artificial intelligence will be a friend or foe.

“I believe this artificial intelligence is going to be our partner. If we misuse it, it will be a risk. If we use it right, it can be our partner,” he said.

Netflix CEO Reed Hastings has also said there will be “some serious virtual reality” in 10 or 20 years.

“Over 20 to 50 years, you get into some serious debate over humans,” said Hastings.

“I don’t know if you can really talk about entertaining at that point. I’m not sure if in 20 to 50 years we are going to be entertaining you, or entertaining AIs.”

