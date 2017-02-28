Raspberry Pi Zero W for $10

28 February 2017

The Raspberry Pi Zero W – a new variant of Raspberry Pi Zero with wireless LAN and Bluetooth – has launched and is selling for $10 (around R130).

The launch coincides with the five-year anniversary of the original Raspberry Pi hitting the shelves.

The Pi Zero W provides better connectivity by integrating more functionality into the core product.

It uses the Cypress CYW43438 wireless chip – from the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B – to provide 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0.

The Raspberry Pi Zero W features:

  • 1GHz single-core CPU
  • 512MB RAM
  • Mini-HDMI port
  • Micro-USB port
  • Micro-USB power
  • HAT-compatible 40-pin header
  • Composite video and reset headers
  • CSI camera connector
  • 802.11n wireless LAN
  • Bluetooth 4.0

The Raspberry Pi Zero W is available from select distributors.

