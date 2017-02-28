Raspberry Pi Zero W for $10

The Raspberry Pi Zero W – a new variant of Raspberry Pi Zero with wireless LAN and Bluetooth – has launched and is selling for $10 (around R130).
The launch coincides with the five-year anniversary of the original Raspberry Pi hitting the shelves.
The Pi Zero W provides better connectivity by integrating more functionality into the core product.
It uses the Cypress CYW43438 wireless chip – from the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B – to provide 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0.
The Raspberry Pi Zero W features:
- 1GHz single-core CPU
- 512MB RAM
- Mini-HDMI port
- Micro-USB port
- Micro-USB power
- HAT-compatible 40-pin header
- Composite video and reset headers
- CSI camera connector
- 802.11n wireless LAN
- Bluetooth 4.0
The Raspberry Pi Zero W is available from select distributors.
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.