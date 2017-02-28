Raspberry Pi Zero W for $10

The Raspberry Pi Zero W – a new variant of Raspberry Pi Zero with wireless LAN and Bluetooth – has launched and is selling for $10 (around R130).

The launch coincides with the five-year anniversary of the original Raspberry Pi hitting the shelves.

The Pi Zero W provides better connectivity by integrating more functionality into the core product.

It uses the Cypress CYW43438 wireless chip – from the Raspberry Pi 3 Model B – to provide 802.11n wireless LAN and Bluetooth 4.0.

The Raspberry Pi Zero W features:

1GHz single-core CPU

512MB RAM

Mini-HDMI port

Micro-USB port

Micro-USB power

HAT-compatible 40-pin header

Composite video and reset headers

CSI camera connector

802.11n wireless LAN

Bluetooth 4.0

The Raspberry Pi Zero W is available from select distributors.

