Dell’s new high-end Linux mobile workstations

Dell senior engineer Barton George has detailed the company’s “next generation of Ubuntu-based Precision mobile workstations”.
He said two new mobile workstation models are currently available, the:
- Dell Precision 3520
- Dell Precision 5520
Three more devices are “coming soon”, he said. These are the:
- Dell Precision 7520
- Dell Precision 7720
- Dell Precision 5720 (all-in-one)
“All of the systems above, which will be available worldwide, come preloaded with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, feature 7th-gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, and support Thunderbolt 3.”
The 5720 AIO features a 27-inch 4K screen, up to 64GB of RAM, SSD storage, and Radeon Pro graphics.
The 7720 mobile workstation features a 17.3-inch FHD, HD+, or 4K display, up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, and Nvidia Quadro or Radeon Pro graphics.
