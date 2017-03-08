Dell’s new high-end Linux mobile workstations

8 March 2017

Dell senior engineer Barton George has detailed the company’s “next generation of Ubuntu-based Precision mobile workstations”.

He said two new mobile workstation models are currently available, the:

  • Dell Precision 3520
  • Dell Precision 5520

Three more devices are “coming soon”, he said. These are the:

  • Dell Precision 7520
  • Dell Precision 7720
  • Dell Precision 5720 (all-in-one)

“All of the systems above, which will be available worldwide, come preloaded with Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, feature 7th-gen Intel Core and Intel Xeon processors, and support Thunderbolt 3.”

The 5720 AIO features a 27-inch 4K screen, up to 64GB of RAM, SSD storage, and Radeon Pro graphics.

The 7720 mobile workstation features a 17.3-inch FHD, HD+, or 4K display, up to 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage, and Nvidia Quadro or Radeon Pro graphics.

