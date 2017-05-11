Nvidia launches “revolutionary” Volta GPU platform

11 May 2017

Nvidia has launched Volta, “the world’s most powerful GPU computing architecture”.

The platform was designed to drive the next wave of advancement in artificial intelligence and high-performance computing, said Nvidia.

The company also announced its first Volta-based processor, the Nvidia Tesla V100 data cente GPU, which brings “extraordinary speed and scalability for AI inferencing and training”.

Volta is Nvidia’s seventh-generation GPU architecture, and is built with 21 billion transistors. It delivers the equivalent performance of 100 CPUs for deep learning, said the company.

“It provides a 5-times improvement over Pascal in peak teraflops, and 15-times over the Maxwell architecture, launched two years ago.”

“This performance surpasses by 4-times the improvements that Moore’s law would have predicted,” said Nvidia.

