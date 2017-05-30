Intel unveils Core i9 CPU – The most extreme desktop processor ever

Intel has unveiled its latest range of processors at Computex 2017, the Core X range.

The company said the new CPUs are its most scalable, accessible, and powerful desktop platform ever.

“We’re also introducing the entirely new Intel Core i9 processor, representing the highest performance for advanced gaming, VR, and content creation,” said Intel.

“At the top of the line-up is the new Intel Core i9 Extreme Edition processor – the first consumer desktop CPU with 18 cores and 36 threads.”

Intel said the Core i9 Extreme is the most extreme desktop processor ever introduced.

“Along with this family of processors, we’re introducing the new Intel x299 chipset, which adds even more I/O and overclocking capabilities. And, we are announcing updates to Intel Turbo Boost Max Technology 3.0.”

Intel said it still plans to launch its Core 8th-gen series of processors in the future, and its latest testing shows up to 30% in performance improvements over the Core 7th-gen series.

New Intel CPUs

The new Core X range will be available in the following versions:

Core i5 X Series

Core i7 X Series

Core i9 X Series

This is in addition to the 18-core Core i9 Extreme CPU.

The Core i9 Extreme processor will also feature support for Intel AVX-512, 44 PCIe 3.0 lanes, four-channel DDR4-2,666 memory support, and unclocked performance.

The top-of-the-range Intel Core i9 Extreme CPU is set to sell for $1,999.

The 10, 8, 6, and 4-core versions of the processors will be available initially, with the 18, 16, 14, and 12-core versions coming soon.

Intel X299 Chipset Specifications