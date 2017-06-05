Phison unveils Thunderbolt 3 external NVMe SSD

Phison previewed its first external SSD using an NVMe interface at Computex 2017, reported Tom’s Hardware.

The reference design consists of an M.2280 NVMe PCIe SSD connected to an external board which sports a single Thunderbolt 3 port.

Connected to a compatible PC using a Thunderbolt 3 connection at Computex, the external drive boasted read and write speeds of 2,250MB/s and 1,207MB/s respectively.

Phison does not sell its reference drives to consumers, but partners with SSD manufacturers which launch products based on its designs.

According to the report, the products will be available in models using TLC or MLC flash and could be implemented by SSD manufacturers such as Corsair.