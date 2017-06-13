Release date for Intel’s high-end Core i9 processors

Intel has revealed the release date for its Skylake-X and Kaby Lake-X high-end desktop processors.

The chips boast high core counts and large die sizes, and are compatible with Intel’s new X299 chipset.

According to Intel, its Core X processors will be available on the following dates:

4, 6, 8, and 10-core CPUs – available from 26 June 2017 .

. 12-core CPUs – available in August 2017 .

. 14, 16, and 18-core CPUs – available in October 2017.

This means the 18-core Intel Core i9-7980XE Extreme Edition is set to release in October.

Intel’s new Core i7 processors are based on the Skylake-X architecture and will feature support for 28 PCIe lanes, while the Core i9 chips will support up to 44.

The power consumption of the Core i9 processors is also significantly higher than the current 7th-generation desktop chips, with the Core i9-7900X featuring a TDP of 140W.