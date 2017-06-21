Lenovo foldable PC concept unveiled

Lenovo has unveiled a foldable PC concept at its Tech World Transform event in New York.
The foldable PC, which is essentially a bendable laptop, features a flexible display with a built-in keyboard and mouse nub.
Apart from the usual inputs, a user can control the PC using voice commands or a stylus.
According to Lenovo, the concept PC would be achieved through “advanced materials” and “new screen technologies.”
The company did not provide further details about the PC, only saying: “Maybe someday. Just a concept for now.”
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: Any attacks on MyBroadband, its journalists, or other readers will result in a ban.