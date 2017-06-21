Lenovo foldable PC concept unveiled

Lenovo has unveiled a foldable PC concept at its Tech World Transform event in New York.

The foldable PC, which is essentially a bendable laptop, features a flexible display with a built-in keyboard and mouse nub.

Apart from the usual inputs, a user can control the PC using voice commands or a stylus.

According to Lenovo, the concept PC would be achieved through “advanced materials” and “new screen technologies.”

The company did not provide further details about the PC, only saying: “Maybe someday. Just a concept for now.”