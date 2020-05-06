Microsoft launches Surface Go 2 and Surface Earbuds

Microsoft has launched a refreshed version of its Surface Go portable 2-in-1 tablet named the Surface Go 2.

The Surface Go 2 will be available from 12 May and will be priced from $399.

The device retains the same slim design as the previous model while boasting a larger display and greatly improved hardware capabilities.

“Surface Go 2 keeps the same thin, lightweight design, but now offers a larger 10.5-inch PixelSense display, improved battery life and a model with up to 64% faster performance than the original with 8th-generation Intel Core M options for the first time,” Microsoft said.

“We’ve added Studio Mics, our dual-microphone solution, to increase voice clarity and reduce background noise for Teams meetings or video chats, and a 5MP front-facing camera delivers sharp video even in low light.”

The company has also introduced a new camera app for the Surface Go 2 which allows it to efficiently scan text, making it easier to share notes and other physical documents.

“Paired with Surface Pen, Surface Go 2 allows distance learners and remote workers to stay digital, while unlocking the power of natural ink for things like drawing diagrams, marking up documents or working through math equations,” Microsoft said.

Improved display and powerful connectivity

The Surface Go 2 boasts an improved 10.5-inch display with a resolution of 1,920 x 1,280 and 10-point multitouch support.

It can be configured with an Intel Pentium Gold 4425Y or 8th-gen Core m3 CPU and either 4GB or 8GB of RAM.

A stand-out feature of the original Surface Go was its support LTE connectivity, and this feature is retained on the Surface Go 2.

The new device has support for Wi-Fi 6 and includes a Qualcomm LTE Advanced X16 modem for cellular connectivity.

Microsoft states that the Surface Go 2 delivers 10 hours of typical usage with either Wi-Fi or LTE on a single charge.

The new device is sold separately to the Surface Go 2 Signature Type Cover and the Surface Pen stylus.

New Surface Headphones and Earbuds

In addition to the Surface Go 2, Microsoft also revealed its new Surface Headphones 2 and Surface Earbuds.

The improved Surface Headphones have better battery life and sound quality compared to the previous models, Microsoft said, and they are now capable of providing up to 20 hours of playback on a single charge.

“Our active noise cancellation is adjustable through intuitive on-ear dials and specifically tuned to either block out or amplify human voices,” Microsoft said.

“We updated the ear cup design to rotate 180 degrees for greater comfort when wearing around your neck, and added a beautiful Black finish option in addition to our classic Platinum.”

The new Surface Earbuds are truly wireless earphones which support touch controls and integration with Microsoft 365.

“Featuring an ultra-comfortable and stable fit, Surface Earbuds offer intuitive touch controls so you can start a phone call or change the song without taking out your phone,” Microsoft said.

“Experience rich, immersive Omnisonic sound and instantly play Spotify from your Android phone with a triple-tap on either earbud.”

“Screen-free integration with Microsoft 365 lets you catch up on emails with Play My Emails in the Outlook Mobile App for iOS or allow you to dictate in Word, Outlook or PowerPoint. Enjoy all-day battery life with the included wireless charging case,” Microsoft said.

The new Surface Earbuds and Surface Headphones 2 will be available from 12 May and are priced at $199 and $249, respectively.

Specifications of the new Surface Go 2 are shown below, along with images of the new products.

Surface Go 2

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Operating System Windows 10 Home Display 10.5-inch 1,920 x 1,280 Touch CPU Intel 8th-gen Core m3 RAM 4GB / 8GB Storage 64GB eMMC, 128GB SSD Network Wi-Fi 6, LTE Cameras 8MP Rear, 5MP Front Ports 1x USB-C, 1x Surface Connect, MicroSD Card reader, 3.5mm audio Battery Up to 10 hours of typical usage Dimensions 245 x 175 x 8.3mm Price From $399

Surface Headphones

Surface Earbuds

Now read: Microsoft Surface laptops coming to South Africa