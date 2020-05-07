How Intel’s fastest gaming processor stacks up against AMD

Intel’s new Core i9-10900K boasts impressive overclocking capabilities, according to a report from Video Cardz.

It remains to be seen if this feature will play a role in taking on AMD’s top desktop processors, however.

Intel officially announced its latest generation of Comet Lake-S desktop processors last week.

The range is headlined by the i9-10900K, which the company has called the fastest gaming processor in the world.

The fully-unlocked CPU boasts 10 physical cores, 20 threads, a base clock speed of 3.7GHz, and a boost clock of up to 5.3GHz.

It was manufactured using a 14nm process and comes with a thermal design power (TDP) of 125W, a substantial increase over the 95W of the previous generation’s i9-9900K.

Benchmark result

Intel has embargoed reviews of the i9-10900K until 20 May, but this has not stopped those who have managed to get their hands on the processor from testing it.

Video Cardz spotted a post on Baidu forums which purportedly showed the processor running on a system with an ASRock Phantom Gaming 4/AX motherboard and G.Skill DDR4-3200MHz CL14 RAM.

The user managed to overclock all cores to 5.4GHz, reaching 100MHz higher than the stock-rated boost speed, and 1,700MHz faster than its base clock speed.

At this frequency, it achieved a Cinebench R15 multi-core score of 3,002.

The original post has since been removed from Baidu.

The image below from Video Cardz shows CPU-Z screenshots of the processor’s overclocked specifications and results of the Cinebench R15 multi-core test.

AMD has the advantage

Intel is up for tough competition from AMD in 2020.

AMD’s top desktop processor for mainstream users – the Ryzen 9 Threadripper 3950X – has shown superior scores in several multi-core benchmarks.

Despite having lower boost and base clock speeds than Intel’s entry, it boasts 6 additional cores and 12 more threads, as well as a larger cache.

VideoCardz previously shared Cinebench R15 benchmark results which found that the 10900K comes out on top in terms of single-core performance, but by a small margin of 4.2%.

In multi-core testing, the 3950X posted a more substantial 48.5% increase in performance.

Even in its overclocked state, the Intel Core i9-10900K’s score of 3,002 is significantly less than the 3950X’s non-overclocked 3,932.

It should be noted that users will have to pay a significant premium for this additional performance.

The Intel Core i9-10900K is priced at $488, while the 3950X will set buyers back $749.