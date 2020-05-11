Qualcomm launches new Snapdragon gaming processor

Qualcomm has unveiled the Snapdragon 768G mobile processor with 5G capabilities and improved gaming performance.

The new chip succeeds the Snapdragon 765G and Snapdragon 765, which were announced as the company’s first processors with integrated 5G modems in December 2019.

Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865, which was announced alongside these chips, includes 5G support by default but requires a separate modem to access 5G networks.

The 768G features the same components as the 765G, but has been overclocked to deliver better CPU and GPU performance.

The chip boasts a more powerful Kryo 475 CPU with clock speeds bumped from 2.4GHz to 2.8GHz, which Qualcomm said translates into a 15% performance boost.

Optimised for gaming

The Snapdragon 768G powered by the same Adreno 620 GPU as its predecessor, but the company claimed it has been tweaked to provide 15% faster graphics rendering.

In addition, the new processor includes Snapdragon Elite Gaming features for “realistic gameplay and total immersion”.

Similar to Nvidia and AMD graphics cards for computers, it will have updatable GPU drivers to deliver “optimised, desktop-quality graphics”.

The GPU is capable of supporting 1080p gaming at 120Hz, which could be an important update given the popularity of smartphones with higher refresh rates.

5G capability and hardware support

The new chip boasts the same Snapdragon X52 integrated modem as the 765G, which means it supports both sub-6GHz and mmWave 5G.

It also offers compatibility for up to 192MP cameras and 12GB of RAM.

Since it is software-compatible with its predecessor, OEMs should be able to switch the 765G for the newer chip in devices originally made for the former processor for a slight performance increase.

The processor will debut in the Xiaomi Redmi K30 5G Racing Edition, which was also unveiled today.